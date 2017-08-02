19 Unintentionally Disturbing Children’s Products

Kids need to know the importance of keeping dog crap off of the sidewalk, but is Barbie the best one to teach her? Probably, yes.

Someone thought creating a puppet centipede was a good idea. Ans some dumber people thought it was a solid purchase.

Here are the actual bullet points on the Amazon product page:

* Original 1978 unused old stock

* 5″ Tall

* Spread her legs to operate the scissors.

