19 Unintentionally Disturbing Children’s Products

Barbie Doll with Tanner the Dog ($150 @ Amazon.com)
Kids need to know the importance of keeping dog crap off of the sidewalk, but is Barbie the best one to teach her? Probably, yes.
Food Chain Friends Gamma Series Set ($32 @ Amazon.com)
Someone thought creating a puppet centipede was a good idea. Ans some dumber people thought it was a solid purchase.
Vintage 1978 Wonder Woman Scissors ($14 @ Amazon.com)
Here are the actual bullet points on the Amazon product page:
* Original 1978 unused old stock
* 5″ Tall
* Spread her legs to operate the scissors.