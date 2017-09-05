A 20-Minute Workout That Really Works

The Best 20-Minute Workout for Men

It seems like there’s less and less time to do the things you need to do. We mean vital things like eating, or shaving, or paying federal taxes. (Just kiddin’, IRS!) And, of course, working out. From the time you leave your home to the time you finish your last rep it often feels like hours. Sometimes it is. Carving out that much time can be touch for those of us who work too much and don’t sleep enough.

So if your workout routine has fallen victim to the clock, we suggest trying this 20-minute workout. Work it in a few times per week and you’ll see noticeable results. Well, you’ll see results if you keep your diet in check. If you eat crappy foods you’ll both feel and look crappy. Sorry, we don’t make the rules, but those are the breaks. For starters, make each meal protein-centric. If you’re a vegetarian, consider supplementing with a vegan protein powder, adding tofu or more nuts and legumes into your diet.

Also, you have to try during your workout. That doesn’t mean you have to hit the gym so damn hard you nearly pass out. But it does mean venturing outside of your comfort zone while you train. If you find the workout easy, crank up the intensity. If you find it too difficult, scale it back until you’ve hit that comfy medium.

Lastly, add a 10-15 minute warmup in beforehand. Don’t just do some Richard Simmons squat thrusts or windmills. Instead, do what’s known as a dynamic warmup, where you execute movements that’ll get the blood moving and activate muscle fibers that will be used in your routine. The idea of a wamup is to break a sweat and raise your body temperature, not tire yourself out. Go too hard on the warmup and it will hinder your progress in your work sets. Keep that in mind, and get ready to sweat …

