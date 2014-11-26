2014 Holiday Gift Guide: Accessories
Tommy Bahama Compass Cologne ($40 @ Amazon.com) Released last April, Compass's cedarwood, lavender, and spicy pimento supplies a rich and inviting scent that doesn't overwhelm you or those around you. And we know you don't buy cologne for the bottle, but it's worth noting that Tommy Bahama put time into making it standout. #2. Glove.ly Classic Touch Screen Glove ($20 @ Amazon.com) A clean and stylish glove that were built for functionality, the Classic gloves from Glove.ly provides effortless texting, swiping, and web surfing on your smartphone or tablets. Made of heavy acrylic blend of materials, the gloves will keep your fingers from freezing. However, during the harshest winter months, level up to their insulated Cozy gloves ($30 @ Amazon.com). #3. Citizen Men's Titanium Eco-Drive Watch with Leather Band ($250 @ AMazon.com) Watches are more for show than time keeping nowadays. And that's fine with us. Because there's nothing wrong with accessorizing with something that's not necessary but still functional. (That's why you shouldn't be afraid to wear a scarf, either.)Features include a Japanese quartz movement, analog display, chronograph subdials, and a date window. The watch is water resistant up to 660 feet.