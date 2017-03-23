5 Ways to Be Better at Foreplay

How To Get Better At Foreplay

Foreplay might just be a means to an end for you. But for us women, having sex without foreplay is like eating a slice of pizza without cheese — why even bother? And since better foreplay leads to better sex, you should learn how to do it right. The thing is, it’s not even that difficult so long as you follow these five simple rules of the game …

#1. DO SOMETHING YOU’LL ENJOY, TOO

We know when you’re just going through the motions and we see every yawn or glance at the alarm clock. If you’re not having fun, we’re not having fun. Remedy this by orchestrating the situation to suit your wants and needs. Just this once, being selfish can benefit the both of you.

If you’re a butt guy, give her a full-body massage while she’s lying on her stomach so you’ll have a great view of her ass; if you love it when she has her legs wrapped around you, go for a hot-and-heavy make-out session. If you need more examples, maybe you should … you know, give this whole “sex” thing a break.