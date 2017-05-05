5 Lesser-Known Ways Mother Nature Gets You High

People have been looking for new ways to get high since … well, forever. For example, South American tribes were snorting a hallucinogenic substance called Cohoba way before Christopher Columbus showed up in the New World. And since Internet connections were really spotty back then — and few dealers had beepers — people had to find the highs all by themselves. So they naturally turned to nature.

Today we’re well aware that plants like cannabis, coca, and peyote eff you up. But over the centuries, indigenous peoples found several other plants and animals that got them totally baked/tweaked/goofy. And they’re still being used today.

How Nature Can Get You High

YARSAGUMBA



You’d better be careful who you do Yarsagumba with — there’s a high probability you’ll be having sex with them. Also known as Himalayan Viagra, Yarsagumba is a rare fungus that overtakes and mummifies the body of a caterpillar. Found only in Tibet, Nepal, China, Bhutan and Northeast India, it’s been used traditionally as medicine. What would a guy like you use it for? Most likely to get a massive boner. Along with treating impotence, Native Nepalese peeps claim it can also make a person feel euphoric. Websites that claim to have Yarsagumba for sale online might be a little sketchy to believe; a cultivated version made in some dude’s basement might produce significantly milder effects compared to the OG stuff. Plus the fact that it’s made in some weirdos basement.