5 Nutritional Supplements For … Basically Anyone

Best Supplements for Men

The best supplements for men aren’t magic pills or powders that mystically fix everything wrong with your body. So if you take them expecting to sculpt instantly six-pack abs or drop 20 pounds in a week, you should essentially toss that money you spent on the supps into a burning barrel because that’s not how it works. Sadly, lots of fools buy into that idea, which is most likely why the nutritional supplements industry raked in $32 billion in revenue in 2012.

Also: How To Look Better With Your Shirt Off

It’s how you use nutritional supplements (or exercise supplements, or sports supplements, or whatever the hell you want to call them) that determines their worth. Those who want to rely on them to bridge a gap between any nutrient and vitamin deficiencies will find they’re a tremendous help. However, only if they’re already living a healthy lifestyle. Do that and take the right supp or supps and it’ll help with things like weight loss, muscle gain, and getting a better night’s sleep.

#1. Whey

It’s typically mentioned for weight lifters trying to pack on lean muscle, and there’s a reason for that — whey delivers results. What’s overlooked sometimes is that whey protein can also keep your nails, skin, and hair looking and feeling healthier. And while you can get protein from other sources like turkey, fish, beef, and soy, whey’s high Biological Value (BV) means that the body consumes more of it. In fact, whey has a higher BV than any other protein source.

One good brand: Optimum Nutrition 100% Whey ($57 @ Amazon.com)