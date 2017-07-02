How to Dominate a Beer Pong Game

How to Dominate in Beer Pong

Beer pong used to be regulated to dorm rooms and keg houses. Not anymore.

“People take Beer Pong more seriously these days,” says Josh Heppel of Gulf Coast Beer Pong. “It used to be that you played with the cup full of beer and everyone was getting trashed. Now it’s become more mainstream, to the point where there’s a $50,000 tournament in Las Vegas, and a Masters of Beer Pong tournament for $100,000 set to take place in July.”

Whether you’re heading to Vegas to enter a tournament or simply want to humiliate your friends at parties, these tips will help you become a better beer pong player.

#1. CHOOSE YOUR PARTNER WISELY

Like Riggs and Murtaugh, a dependable partner has your back and will be there to pick up the slack when you can’t sink a shot. “When you play competitive beer pong a good partner is the most valuable thing you can have.” Heppel says. “Once I was on fire all night, hitting seven cups a game … until we got to the finals. Then I went cold. My partner stepped up and hit six cups in the final game, including the last cup to win the tournament for us.”

#2. DEVISE A GAME PLAN

A standard beer pong rack is comprised of 10 cups — a row of one, a row of two, then rows of three and four. Before you step up to the table, make sure you’ve developed a system for how to land your ball in the cup. Heppel says it helps to break down the rack into a series of triangles, focusing on one three-cup cluster at a time. “If you aim anywhere in that three-cup triangle, five to seven times out of ten you’re going to make something,” he says.

