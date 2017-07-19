6 Great Travel Laptop Cases

The Incase travel backpack or case comes at a relatively higher price tag, but it’s practically guaranteed to protect any laptops, iPads, or similar devices or gear you need to carry around with you. In addition, this checkpoint-friendly travel case/backpack can stash a change of clothes. The case is weather-resistant and can carry a 17″ laptop. The expandable main compartment increases capacity over 35% for longer travel. The interior slip pocket also shields your iPad and organizer pockets will hold chargers or cables, and any other extra items you put in there.

Sometimes the best laptop case is the most simplistic and universal. This one’s cheap and works for just about all occasions—work, travel, etc. The large front pocket can be used to carry a mouse, phone, power cords, keys, or medium-sized bag of marijuana. The case is made from Oxford Nylon cloth and has a waterproof polyester lining that keeps 13-15.6-inch device protected from liquids. So the next time your drunk friend urinates on your belongings, if he hits your laptop bag your computer will be totally fine. Although, you’ll probably need a new laptop case.

A big divider for documents and it holds big-ass laptops. What else do you need?

It ups the fashion without upping the cost, making it one of the best laptop cases that looks way more expensive than it is. It prevents the computer from getting scratched and the space inside can fit everything from the laptop (notebook), iPad, as well as power supply cable or other accessories. You can keep a lookout for black, grey, hot pink, purple, taro color and dark purple variants.

It holds 15″ -15.6″ laptops and the leather provides a durable barrier from dust, shocks, bumps, scrapes, and scratches. The ultra-soft fabric lining and the appearance overall has a nice stylish vibe to it. The case makes carrying a laptop quite an easy task.

This brief comes with a stylish clamshell design and carries laptops up to 17″. Yeah, it’s pricey, but it has plenty of storage and never feels bulky.