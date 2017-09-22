6 Natural Mouthwashes That’ll Help Fix Your Gross Breath

Best Natural Mouthwashes For Men

Toxins, harsh chemicals, and artificial sweeteners are equal-opportunity haters. In other words, you don’t have to be a tree-hugging hippy to like, totally groove on all-natural products instead of them. Whether it’s natural deodorant and antiperspirant, food, or clothing, taking advantage of organic ingredients and flavoring can help battle inflammation and keep you healthier. And since smiling at a woman with a mouth full of gums instead of teeth never got anyone laid, consider some of the best natural mouthwashes for men …

#1. Tom’s of Maine has been churning out natural products since the 1970s. Most likely to provide beatniks who refused to use chemically-infused products an organic way to rid themselves of B.O. … we think. Either way, Tom’s has been transparent with the ingredients used in their products, and with Tom’s of Maine Peppermint Baking Soda Cleansing Mouthwash (@20 for a 3 pack @ Amazon.com) you’ll find no alcohols, artificial colors, flavors, fragrances, or preservatives. What you will find is that a few swishes gives you fresh breath without too awful of a chalky aftertaste. Available flavors, including Peppermint, Spearmint, and Cool Mountain Mint.



