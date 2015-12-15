7 Things Everyone Saw In The Star Wars: The Force Awakens Trailer

It seems like every Star Wars nerd this side of Hoth has dissected every Star Wars: The Force Awakens teaser, trailer, or photo still in search of some earth-shattering Easter egg or plot hint. Well, we’ve watched this trailer no less than 284 times and come up with … nothing new. However, we did find a handful of obvious observations that any person with a worked set of peepers would have seen, such as …





star wars force awakens

9 seconds in — A Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle reject breaks rule No. 1 and looks directly into the camera.




star wars force awakens

37 seconds in — The Occupy Jedi rally proves to be less eventful than a Trump rally.




star wars force awakens

39 seconds in — This dude heard the name Trump and bolted the rally. Wise move, sir. 



star wars force awakens darth vader

57 seconds in — Clearly, nobody has bothered to dust Darth Vader’s helmet in at least a week or two.




star wars

1:17 in — C-3P0 drops acid and sees this.




star wars force awakens

1:40 in — A moronic one-gloved Michael Jackson fan mistakenly believes R2-D2 is his pet.




star wars force awakens

1:55 in — A welder and his co-workers throw a rave around a fire pit. Cover is $5 a head.





biff150Also Read: 7 Movie Bullies Who Were Actually The Good Guys
Upon further review, Biff Tannen is a dick, but not as much of a dick as you remember.








Images: YouTube

