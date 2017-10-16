15 Facts About The Halloween Movies

Posted by | |

Page 1 of 15

Cool Halloween Movie Facts

To date, there have been 10 films under the Halloween umbrella. One more is confirmed with John Carpenter, the director of the 1978 classic, on board to produce. (Rumor has it the movie will be a continuation of Carpenter's original franchise, not Rob Zombie's.) Nine have featured huge-butcher-knife-yielding Michael Myers (including two Rob Zombie reboots), and one included a commercial that, when viewed, turned viewers' heads into mush.

Also: Own Every Halloween Movie On DVD or Blu-ray ($85 @ Amazon.com)

The most innovative of the 10, obviously, was the first, was added to Film Preservation List of National Film Registry as “uniquely artistic, frightening and a horror film keystone” in December 2006. Anyway, after the first movie the franchise began to spiral out of control. Michael Myers went from a believable and creepy villain to superhuman mask-wearing spirit monster who could walk through plate-glass doors that could stop bullets. Yep. Bullets.

According to Michael-Myers.net, this is the order of the highest-grossing films in the franchise: #1. Halloween (1978) #2. Halloween (2007) #3. Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998) #4. Halloween II (1981) #5. Halloween: Resurrection (2002) #6. Halloween II (2009) #7. Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982) #8. Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995) #9. Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988) #10. Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989)

  The order would be rearranged if we were to label them by watchability (The Curse of Michael Myers, despite starring Paul Rudd, is tough to get through). Still, like with Nightmare on Elm Street and Friday the 13th, it's the character that we enjoy more than the lackluster scripts or unoriginality.

Next: Halloween Wasn't The Movie's Original Title

Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15

Rate:

Related Posts

Michael Scott Quotes That’ll Make You Feel Like An Expert On Life

Michael Scott Quotes That’ll Make You Feel Like An Expert On Life

September 27, 2017

13 Cartoon Theme Songs That <i>Will</i> Get Stuck In Your Head

13 Cartoon Theme Songs That Will Get Stuck In Your Head

August 10, 2014

Tetris is Becoming A Movie Trilogy Because Who Knows Why

Tetris is Becoming A Movie Trilogy Because Who Knows Why

August 23, 2016

Go Ahead And Binge Read These 7 Netflix Facts

Go Ahead And Binge Read These 7 Netflix Facts

June 23, 2016