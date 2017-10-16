15 Facts About The Halloween Movies

Cool Halloween Movie Facts

To date, there have been 10 films under the Halloween umbrella. One more is confirmed with John Carpenter, the director of the 1978 classic, on board to produce. (Rumor has it the movie will be a continuation of Carpenter's original franchise, not Rob Zombie's.) Nine have featured huge-butcher-knife-yielding Michael Myers (including two Rob Zombie reboots), and one included a commercial that, when viewed, turned viewers' heads into mush.The most innovative of the 10, obviously, was the first, was added to Film Preservation List of National Film Registry as “uniquely artistic, frightening and a horror film keystone” in December 2006. Anyway, after the first movie the franchise began to spiral out of control. Michael Myers went from a believable and creepy villain to superhuman mask-wearing spirit monster who could walk through plate-glass doors that could stop bullets. Yep. Bullets.

According to Michael-Myers.net, this is the order of the highest-grossing films in the franchise: #1. Halloween (1978) #2. Halloween (2007) #3. Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998) #4. Halloween II (1981) #5. Halloween: Resurrection (2002) #6. Halloween II (2009) #7. Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982) #8. Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995) #9. Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988) #10. Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989)

Next: Halloween Wasn't The Movie's Original Title

The order would be rearranged if we were to label them by watchability (The Curse of Michael Myers, despite starring Paul Rudd, is tough to get through). Still, like with Nightmare on Elm Street and Friday the 13th, it's the character that we enjoy more than the lackluster scripts or unoriginality.