7 Heist Movies So Suspensful They’ll Make Your Heart Thump In your Chest

7 Heist Movies That'll Cure Your Boredom

Fast Five (2011)

Most people are familiar with the Fast and the Furious series of flicks. Up until “Fast Five,” the movies were mostly about two things: spine-tingling illegal street racing and, of course, sexy chicks. In Fast Five, racing through streets isn’t the only thing going on. This time former cop Brian O'Conner gets together with ex-con Dom Toretto to pull one last job so they can gain their freedom. They are going to group up with top racers to carry out the job. The movie features Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, and others.

