Best Air Conditioners (Window Units)

It’s impossible to relax at home when you’re doggy paddling in sweat. And as summer heats up, that’s exactly what you’ll encounter unless you take action. You can come up with a plan to block the sun (think Mr. Burns in The Simpsons), or get yourself a quality air conditioner. We’ll start building the contraption, you focus on the ACs. Check the out below.

The Best Air Conditioner Window Units

Danby 6,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner ($189)



The Danby boasts 6,00 BTUs that’s a solid buy if you’re looking to save coin and cool a room 250 square feet or less. Shipping weight is 53.57 pounds, and features include sleep mode, energy save option, and four-way air direction.

Another smaller unit that is ideal for smaller rooms; the LG is priced right and one tiny flaw and it relates to the vinyl side curtains, which have enough gaps for bugs to crawl into (an especially annoying problem at night). However, this particular model is very efficient, so you’ll feel your room getting pleasantly colder in a mere matter of seconds.

The well-designed Haier ESAQ406P has a solid variety of features on offer, including plenty of energy-saving option, auto and sleep modes, and an LCD remote control. The only downside of this model is its a bit shorter than most of the competing AC units that deliver6,050-8,000 BTUs. The window AC is also super quiet when running, in addition to having various operating modes.

Simple to install and operate, the Frigidaire model fits snugly onto your window, preventing insects from getting in and heat from escaping. to get in. You also get a remote with a built-in air ionizer and thermostat, which indicates the room temperature. It’s a relatively powerful (10,000 BTU) unit that gets rooms of up to 450 square feet cool rather quickly.

The 8,000-BTU model is made to adjust the temperatures for rooms about 350 square feet. Its effective air filter prevents any nasty dust or pollen from getting in, so you can keep those nasty seasonal allergies at bay.

The in-window GE AJCQ12ACF packs a punch with its 12,000 BTU capacity. Read: this baby blows ice! It’s designed and built primarily for medium-sized rooms and areas. Although this particular unit doesn’t have the dehumidify-only option, it definitely has other facets that make up for it. This exceptionally powerful AC is very energy-efficient and it gives you the opportunity to control air-flow direction, speed and other aspects of the room atmosphere – all of that is done easily. The unit also eliminates moisture, and there’s also a handy timer to so you can set it when it runs.