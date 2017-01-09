Best Gadgets For Cooking Pasta

Sure, you can make pasta from a box. We’ve all done it, but let’s not pretend that it tastes nearly as good as freshly made pasta from scratch. When you break it down, making that fresh pasta doesn’t take all that much: a decent pasta machine, a good sifter, a pasta drier, a bench scraper and a solid steel stock pot. Oh yeah, and a little effort.

Once you have all of those pasta-making gadgets, the prep really isn’t that difficult. These will get you cooking …

Best Pasta Gadgets

Don’t let the slightly lower price fool you. The HuiJia can be used to make a variety of tasty pasta types – flat dough, spaghetti, etc. The easily adjustable 9-position dial regulates thickness of pasta dough. Keep in mind that the machine cannot be dipped into water, so you’re gonna have to resort to other cleaning methods (waiting for the past to dry and then wiping it off with a damp cloth, for instance). As a slightly more expensive alternative, you can also try the Marcato’s Atlas Pasta Machine.

Straightforward one-handed use, this is actually another great addition to your tools for homemade pasta. It’s made from rust-proof stainless steel, and when you use it, it gives your flour a cool, light texture.

Featuring, 16 sturdy polycarbonate bars, this is the ideal way to dry your pasta. Of course, if you’re angling for something cheaper, there’s another solution. You can get the Norpro Pasta Drying Rack. Cheaper and it has a classic wooden rack, which is also excellent for drying fresh homemade pasta. The arms are appropriately angled so the pasta dries out evenly. The rack is also very easy to use and easy to clean.