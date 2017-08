11. Ramsay and Myranda

There are few characters as sick and twisted as Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon). After castrating Theon Greyjoy, he still found time for a romp with his favorite gal pal Myranda (Charlotte Hope). Their rough roll in the sheets was all documented while Theon’s sister, Yara, sailed straight for the castle in an attempt to rescue him.