Best Headphones $50 and Under

If you’re a commuter or are agoraphobic, you know that having a quality pair of headphones is imperative. You also know that owning more than one pair is a wise idea. Since the world is an imperfect place and headphones are often made with easily breakable parts — sadly, our concrete headphones didn’t get funded on Kickstarter — having a cheaper pair saves you when you’re in a pinch. That doesn’t mean the cheap pair should suck. The best headphones under $50 can serve a variety of uses — gaming, running, relaxing, listening to the soothing sounds of Megadeath. Here are the best headphones and earbuds we found that are less than $50 …

Judging from the experience people have had with the Sennheiser headphones, this is truly a must buy in the sub-$50 range. They provide just enough oomph for bass sounds, but not too much so you can hear any vocal sounds just fine. The Sennishers are durable and thanks to the huge ear cups and light plastic headband they are quite comfortable. In other words, you can listen to music for longer periods them pinching your head so it feels as though it will pop. Making and fielding calls is easy as well; just clip it on and the person on the other end will hear you instantly.