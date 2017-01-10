Best Shampoo for Men: Wavy Hair

5 Great Men’s Shampoos For Wavy Hair

Unless you shave your head, keeping your hair in line is crucial to maintaining your look. That can sometimes be problematic when your hair is naturally wavy or curly. What follows is a list of shampoos that are best shampoos for guys with wavy hair, which sets you up to use the right wax or gel to mold your locks how you like ’em.

Before you dive in, let’s go over a few quick tips. Keeping your curly or wavy hair looking and feeling fresh takes patience and a whole lot of trail and error. So if one of these products doesn’t work, grab another one. They’re cheap, so it’s not like you’re investing too much. For the most part, curly hair needs a bit of weight to hang down and in order to do that you can use an assortment of conditioners that add some proper weight to your hair and help it hang down. It’s essential to try and grow your hair a bit longer, particularly if it’s thick and tight. To cut a long story short, the tighter your hair is the longer it’s gonna need to grow. On average, curly hair may need to reach somewhere around 10-15 inches of length so that it can loosely hang down (depending on the type of hair you have). Furthermore, you must take into account that curly hair is simply predisposed to be dry since it takes a great deal of time for the scalp sebum to travel through the hair shaft. Shampoos are known for drying the hair, so you’re gonna need to do yourself a favor and carefully consider what solutions you use if curliness is something you have to deal with.

