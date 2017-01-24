How To Not Shovel Snow Like An Idiot

Best Snow Shoveling Tips for Guys

Unless you A) have a young child you can order into the frigid elements, B) own a badass snowblower, or C) are a total whacko, when it snows, you’re going to need to drag your ass into the cold and shovel. What many of us fail to realize is that injuries while shoveling snow are common. In fact, during 2015 more than 158,000 people received treatment for injuries sustained while engaged in battle with the snow or ice. Additionally, a report from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows that over 15,000 injuries involved the use of a snow blower.

While you should treat snow removal like any other physical activity — meaning, don’t just bumrush into it; ease into it — if you’re a lazy sloth it’s even more pertinent. According to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, individuals with sedentary lifestyles face a greater risk of injury.

Many of these injuries, including the common back sprains and strains, can be prevented by following a few safety tips, including:

Get Your Blood Circulating

Get the blood moving before you start to help your joints and tendons gain elasticity. Spend about 10 minutes moving about before you get to work.

Remember You’re Not Tim “Toolman” Taylor When You’re Snow Blowing

You read how many people got injured using their snowblowers, right? Always read the machine’s instruction manual before using it for the first time. Follow basic safety precautions, such as never adding fuel when the engine is running or leaving a snow blower running unattended.

Use Technique

Don’t try to muscle it, Hulk. Think about pushing the snow out of the way instead of lifting it. And if you do lift it, don’t lift with your back or heave it over your shoulder.

Keep An Eye Out For Ice

Wouldn’t it be a kick in the nuts if you escaped shoveling without injury but sprained a knee or ankle slipping on ice? It happens more than you think.