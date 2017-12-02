Bloodsport Movies Fact Every JCVD Fan Must Know

Bolo Yeung, who the intimidating Chong Li, is actually a very, very nice guy .

As you may already know, Bloodsport is about a martial arts expert called Frank Dux. However, the real-life Frank Dux, was interviewed recently revealing many cool facts about the movie itself. On the topic of Bolo Yeung, he said: “Sweetest guy you could ever know. He was famous for being Mr. Asia and this big bodybuilder, but he couldn’t have been nicer. He brought his son to set every day and spent all of his downtime with him.”