Hilarious Logos That Are (Practically) Porn

McDonald’s has its Golden Arches, NBC has its peacock, and the NBA has its skinny white dude dribbling a basketball. (Trivia: The dude is modeled after NBA legend Jerry West.) And now, Donald Trump and his running mate Mike Pence have the memorable logo you see above, where at a certain angle it appears as though that “T” is having its way with that “P.”

Still, although some companies dump zillions of dollars into market research in hopes of creating business logos as recognizable as those, it doesn’t always work. In fact, despite at least one person seeing and approving most logo designs, there are still ones that end up looking like they belong on the cover of a porn DVD. Somehow, the collection you’re about to see got the green light. We don’t know the names of the people responsible for that, but we wish we did so we’d know who to thank.

Next: More Logos That Look Like Porn





