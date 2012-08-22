Sweet! A Credit-Card Sized Pocket Knife

Whether you use it to open mail, prep food, ward off an attacker, perform impromptu surgery, or cut the red wire to prevent a nuke from detonating, the right pocket-sized utility knife can come in handy. Iain Sinclair’s CardSharp 2 ($5 @ Amazon.com) weighs 13 grams and has a compact, waterproof design that fits into your wallet when the blade is docked (when folded it’s just 2.2-millimeters thick — the same size as your Amex card).

When unsheathed, the rustproof, stainless steel blade extends to 65-mm long. And there’s no need to worry about the knife accidentally popping open and slicing your … well, you know … when it’s closed and being stored in your pocket. There’s a safety lock feature that’ll keep the blade covered until you’re ready to use it.

Due to how slender the blade is, be smart about how it’s utilized. Trying to do something like saw through a tree would be futile, so safe it only for practical use (like the aforementioned bomb-diffusing example). Color options include Teflon black (pictured) or brushed stainless steel.