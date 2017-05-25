7 Cool Things For Retro Gamers

Best Retro Gaming Gear for Nerds Like Us

Anyone remember going to the arcade, standing in line, and feeding your allowance into a Pac-Man or Mortal Kombat machine one quarter at a time? Wait, you don’t? Man, we’re old … Anyway, that’s how it was until Atari and Nintendo came around in the 80s and 90s. Home gaming was incredible — and with stunning 8-bit graphics!

Then Super Nintendo and Sega upped the ante with 16-bit graphics, richer storylines, and an influx of complex new characters and gameplay options. Life couldn’t get any better! That is, until Playstation and Xbox hit the scene and BOOM! Video games were, like, totally way awesomer. (Side note — why isn’t “awesomer” a real word?)

Now, video games have evolved even more; we’re one step away from Tron becoming a reality TV show. And that leaves fans of old-school games like us to feel left behind. Some people might say we’re stuck in a time warp. Or that we’re out of touch. And you might be right, but it could also be that we simply know what we like. And we like retro video games. And for those of you, like us, who also dig the retro games, we’re willing to bet you’ll enjoy these cool retro video game inspired products as much as we did …





Will getting your day started with a sip of joe from this Mega Man cup make going to work any less painful? Sadly, no. Will it make your coffee taste better? Afraid not. So, what the hell will it do? It’ll hold your piping hot beverage and enable you to look a slightly cooler while doing so. It’s a win-win.







Class up your pad with a shout out to three characters who played a huge role in one of the greatest video game franchises of all time: Mario, Toadstool, and Luigi. Hang them as a triptych, or scatter them around your walls.







An ultra-stylish cabinet set that does something way cooler than house dishware; it flips opens to become a two-player arcade game that can house 42 games. The cabinet’s dimensions measure 50x40x120cm, and although booze and video games go swimmingly well together, we’d advise not putting liquid anywhere near your $4K piece of furniture.

Light switches are lame. Arcade light switch plates are not. Plus, they’re easy to install. Just pop the plate over the top of your current one, screw it in, and you’re all set. Two AA batteries power it, so you won’t have to fry yourself trying to play the role of an electrician. Check their website to make sure your light switch is compatible. If it’s not, you should probably move.







Leave these NES flasks on display in your home or office and you’re guaranteed to get a compliment from guests. Unless they’re teetotalers. Then you’ll get a wry look that’ll make you self-conscious.

Drunk Hunt and Legend of Drink can hold six ounces of liquid; they’re made of BPA-free food-grade material, and the label won’t rub off when it comes in contact with liquid. However, kiss that label goodbye if the flask makes its way through a dishwasher cycle.





