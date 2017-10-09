The Ballsiest Movie Stunts Performed By Tom Cruise

Movie: Top Gun Year: 1986 Stunt : Flying jets.

Tom Cruise made a mark in Hollywood by portraying a US pilot in Tony Scott’s 80s blockbuster Top Gun. This is virtually when people started to realize just how Tom Cruise is devoted and passionate about his roles in movies. In the movie he plays

LT Pete "Maverick" Mitchell who is part of a

Navy pilot program, but of course when he signed up for the role he insisted that his contract has to guarantee that he gets to fly a F-14 jet fighter three times. When mentioning the Top Gun 2 Tom said that if it comes to it, he’ll make sure to fly a jet again (so no CGI for him... just the real thing).

Movie: Mission: Impossible Year: 1996 Stunt: Hanging by a harness in the famous CIA break-in scene.

The first Mission: Impossible movie that stars Tom Cruise sees the main character, Ethan Hunt, breaking into the CIA with only a harness preventing him from falling flat on his face. According to Tom, as well as the entire cast and cure, he pulled off most of the stunts by himself and was forced to stay in that one position to finish the scene. It turned into one of the most intense and unforgettable scenes in cinema history.

Yeah, Tom Cruise lost some luster — and never fully got it back — after the whole couch jumping incident with Oprah, and the Scientology weirdness, and overall being a werido in interviews, but even at 55 years old, Tom Cruise — aka Thomas Mapother IV — still does many of his own stunts. In fact, he was injured in August 2017 filming a stunt for Mission Impossible 6 while shooting a building-jumping stunt (pictured above) in London. Spoiler alert: He's okay! And it made us think about some other kick-ass stunts he's done, including: