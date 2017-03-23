8 Spring and Summer Cocktails She’ll Love

Warm-Weather Cocktail Recipes She’ll Love

We’re guessing you already know how to make a killer mimosa when you’re hosting a brunch (fill the glass up with 90 percent champagne, then add a drop of O.J). However, your tastes may differ from her tastes. So it’s always good to have a few go-to cocktail options if you’re having guests over or if you’re hosting a date for dinner. These five springtime and summer cocktails are simple to make and can make you look like a seasoned barkeep.

We recommend giving any and all recipes a test run before offering them up to someone else. This will allow you to perfect the recipe and, more importantly, provide a great excuse to get sloshed. Plus, some involve a few steps — nothing crazy, just a little extra prep time — so going for it on the fly may prove unwise.

#1. Peach Smash (pictured above)

Ingredients:

½ bottle Strongbow Hard Honey Cider

2 ounces preferred whisky

1 ounce lemon juice

2 slices of fresh peaches or 2 ounces of peach juice

Ice

Make It:

Shake/stir whiskey, lemon juice, peaches and ice. Top with Strongbow Hard Honey Cider and garnish with a peach slice (optional).



Make This Next …Cruzan Peach Sparkler

