8 Weird But Popular Theories About TV Shows

Weird But Popular Theories About TV Shows

Sometimes people have too much time on their hands, like this of us who binge on Hulu, Amazon Video, and Netflix shows for hours at a clip like it’s not a strange thing to do. It is, yet we do it anyway. However, there are also TV viewers who have even more time on their hands and not only watch the shows but develop theories based on … well, who the hell knows. Sometimes, though, those oddball theories do connect, even for those of us who roll our eyes at them. Don’t believe us? Give these a weird but popular TV show theories a read …

Friends

Theory: They’re all batshit crazy

Friends is still one of NBC’s biggest hits and as it continues to get air time through countless reruns, Friends enthusiasts have also conjured up theories surrounding the backstories and the future of the show’s central characters: Rachel, Monica, Joey, Chandler, Pheobe, and Ross.

One of the oddest and yet for some reason widely accepted theories about the show was the notion that all the friends went crazy and were spending most of their days in an insane asylum and that’s what audiences witnessed when watching the show. Seriously, that’s a theory.

Evidently, each person experienced something traumatic incident. Phoebe, for instance, couldn’t cope after her mom’s suicide, while Ross could not overcome abandonment issues when his wife left him for another woman. Joey was supposedly incapable of handling that he’s the only male sibling in a huge family.

In this scenario, Rachel turns out to be a sociopath, Monica was never able to get over the fact that she was bullied at school. Chandler was from a dysfunctional family and that pushed him over the edge. This grim set up implies that all of them were imagining the lives they would’ve had if everything was okay.