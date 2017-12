The first use of the word “fart” was in 1632. It came from an Old English word “feortan,” which means to break wind. Other variations include the Old German “ferzan” and the Old Norse “freta.” Today, we have no shortage of names for fats: air biscuits, toots, air shits, butt burp, ass blast, anal exhale, barking spider, booty bomb, cornhole clap, and duck call, to name a few.