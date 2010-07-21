Gadgets and Gear That’ll Make You King of the Beach

The only gear you really need to spend summer at the beach is a swimsuit and a towel — and even the swimsuit is optional depending on the beach’s rules, the amount of privacy you have, and how many mai tais you just sucked down.

But summer only comes once a year, so you have to maximize the amount of fun you have at the beach while you actually have the opportunity to have fun at the beach. And that means showing up with some killer gear and gadgets. Whether you’re looking to get around in style, protect your valuables, or pay homage to your favorite science-fiction saga of all time (no, we do not mean Battlefield Earth), we’ve got exactly what you need right here.

Well, aside from a shark saddle. Sorry, we looked everywhere.