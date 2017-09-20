Unforgettable Kick-Ass Fights From Game of Thrones

Awesome Fights From Game of Thrones

As any veteran watcher of Game of Thrones will tell you, there are a lot of plot twists in HBO’s incredibly popular TV show. However, another fact is that there are a lot of bad guys and tremendous assholes who keep winning battles and wars. Well, eventually, quite a lot of them lose.

Viper vs. The Mountain

Prince Oberyn (a.k.a. the Viper), as one of the most skilled fighters in all of Westeros, agrees to fight on behalf of Tyrion Lannister, who is accused of poisoning (and killing) King Joffrey. He fights against Ser Gregor Clegane (a.k.a. The Mountain), also is known as largest knights in the realm, and indeed the most ruthless. Prince Oberyn fights to revenge his sister Elia Martell. Elia was married to Prince Rhaegar Targaryen. During the Sacking of King’s Landing, her children were killed and she was brutally raped and murdered – both foul deeds were committed by Ser Gregor Clegane.