Must-Own Gear For Guys Who Are Addicted To Caffeine

People who love coffee don’t mind spending money on coffee because A) crappy coffee puts you in a crappy mood, and B) when you break it down per use, shelling out $100 or $200 on something you use multiple times per day pays for itself in like a month. Also, because a caffeine buzz is always in style.

The most expensive thing we’ve listed is the coffee maker itself, and it’s a great gift for more than one reason (we’ll get into it in more detail below). But for any occasion — birthday, holiday, graduation, etc. — coffee-related presents never disappoint. Of course, unless the person doesn’t drink coffee. In which case you’re a bad friend or relative and, clearly, a thoughtless jerk.

Pictured: #1. Nomad ($295 @ Amazon.com)

Made for guys who are on the go but that are still in need of a caffeine boost, there’s the Nomad. It’s a portable espresso machine that requires no batteries, electricity, or gas cartridges. Small in size and light in weight, it’s cool enough to hang on your countertop while making your espresso shot easy to access, make, and consume.











#2. Cuisinart 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker with Hot Water System ($80 @ Amazon.com)

The programmable option is great for early risers, and the adjustable temp control allows you to down your coffee as hot as you prefer. The adjustable shutoff option is great for forgetful scatterbrains who scurry around in the mornings and forget to flip the switch to turn the sucker off.

Another benefit to this Cuisinart device is its hot water system. It’s great for things like teas, soups, and hot chocolate. So when the weather outside is frightful and a guest (read: woman) wants something to make her feel all warm and fuzzy inside you can give her … soup. What did you think we were gonna say, perv?









#3. Proctor Silex Fresh Grind Coffee Grinder ($11 @ Amazon.com)

It’s an affordable and easy-to-clean coffee grinder that’s compact and user-friendly. So when it’s time to put it away it won’t bungle up the limited space in your cupboards. (It also has a retractable cord, so there will be no bulky cord to worry about when storing). Along with coffee, the stainless steel blades are strong enough to hack up other smaller items like flax, rice, and almonds.









#4. Sharp TE-T56U-GR Tea-Cere Matcha Tea Maker ($298 @ Amazon.com)

It’s sleek, space-saving deign can help level up the modern look of your kitchen. But yeah, we know, it’s not a coffee product. So what. Tea can help provide you with a caffeine boost as well as other nutritional benefits that’ll help you sleep better and live healthier. The Tea-Cere Matcha Tea Maker can grind tea leaves, as well as brew and prepare four cups of tea at a time.





#5. Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine ($594 @ Amazon.com)

The built-in stainless steel conical burr grinder dissipates the long minutes between grinding and brewing, ensuring that you get the freshest cup possible, whether in the morning or for your afternoon pick-me-up. Other features include a 67 oz. removable water tank with handle, volume control, removable drip tray, and tons more. Unrelated, it’ll also look badass sitting on your counter and make Irish coffee/espressos way tastier tan your current drip system.









#6. Contigo Autoseal West Loop Stainless Steel Travel Mug ($18.50 @ Amazon.com)

With an easy-clean lid, this travel mug is ideal for people who like to take their joe on the go. And if you’re more of a sipper than a guzzler, the Contigo keeps beverages hot for up to 5 hours. And if you’re a clumsy ogre, the autoseal lid stops leaks and spills. Color options include: blue, red, green, brown, purple, and stainless steel.











#7. Handpresso ($119 @ Amazon.com)

Portability and simplicity have forged a union to bring you every possible tool and gadget you need to make the perfect brew, wherever you find your journey leading you.

















#8. Death Wish Coffee: The World’s Strongest Ground Coffee Beans, Fair Trade and Organic ($20 @ Amazon.com)

Sporting the poison symbol on the front of the black bag may not be the best marketing gimmick for something you’re going to ingest, but it hasn’t stopped Death Wish Coffee from making a name for themselves (and not because their product has caused hearts to explode, either). Containing twice the amount of caffeine in one cup than a regular cup of joe, it’s a great gift option for a fitness fanatic. It’ll provide a pre-workout jolt without them needed to reach for a sugar-loaded energy drink that’s filled with harmful ingredients.











