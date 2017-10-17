Halloween Cocktail Recipes That’ll Scare Your Sobriety

How To Make 3 Delicious Halloween Cocktails

We can't blame you for wanting to keep a low profile on Halloween since inebriated idiots often act like the assholes they're dressed as. (Side note: If you're out and about on October 31 and a spot a dude wearing this Sloth mask, drop your pillowcase full of candy and head for the hills.) So if you're staying in, why not invite like-minded people over to your pad for a few Halloween-themed cocktails instead? These two spooky drinks are simple to make and tasty to sip. We even threw in a festive shot that'll help you fight a hangover on November 1. halloween drinks for guys brain shot THE BRAIN HEMORRHAGE SHOT • 1 oz Peach Schnapps ($7) • ¾ oz Bailey’s Irish Cream ($17) • Splash of Grenadine ($4) How to make it: 1) Pour shot of Peach Schnapps 2) Slowly pour in the Bailey's Irish Cream 3) Top off with Grenadine 4) Don't stir *This pain in the ass took four tries to get right; but it tasted delicious and looks cool when you nail it.

