In August 2015, Shelley Dufresne was a 32-year-old English teacher who admitted having sex with a 16-year-old student was accused of having a threesome with some students. She got off easy and didn’t have to register as a sex offender. Why? Not because she was sorry (she wasn’t), but because she didn’t get the book tossed at her—even after she was accused of having group sex tryst she’s accused of participating in with another teacher and a then student. Class act.