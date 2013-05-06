The 25 Hottest Game of Thrones Actresses, Ranked

25. Irri (Amrita Acharia)

Irri is one of the handmaidens of Daenerys Targaryen when she was married to horse master and warlord, Khal Drogo. Irri has “almond-shaped eyes” and black hair and is easy on the eyes. Previously she was a member of an opposing khalasar, which was conquered and defeated by Khal Drogo. After that she was enslaved and then became Daenerys’ handmaiden. Now, while she was killed off in season one of the TV show, Irri lives on in all four Game of Throne novels. So, you’re wondering why she is hot? Well, during her days of enslavement she got really close to Daenerys and eventually became her paramour when to the ‘Queen of Dragons’ was suffering and lonely. She continued to stand by Daenerys’ side along with handmaiden Jhiqui when the dragons Rhaegal and Viserion were freed from the Astapori slavers.