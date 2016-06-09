The 11 Hottest Women From The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)

First, some ground rules: we’re not counting films made pre-2008 (Iron Man was Marvel Studios’ first movie). Second, Netflix and cable shows don’t count. Okay, here goes …

#11. NAME: Wanda Maximoff / Scarlett Witch (Elizabeth Olsen)

MCU APPEARANCES: Captain America: Civil War (2016); Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015); Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Not only are we suckers for an Eastern European accent, but she’s a lady that uses common sense. After realizing Ultron is trying to destroy the planet in Age of Ultron, she flipped on her alliance and took out her the sentries she fought alongside with a kick-ass energy blast.