How To Hard Boil an Egg (You’ve Been Doing it Wrong)

Hard Boiled Eggs Made Easy

Hard boiled eggs are a great snack that contains about six grams of protein per eggs. Also, and more importantly, they’re easy as hell to make. But that doesn’t mean you’re making them correctly. Here’s how to make the best goddamn hard boiled eggs ever:

Fill a saucepan with two inches of water, and then layer the eggs at the bottom of a saucepan. We feel the need to say this: Don’t drop them into the saucepan, numbskull. Gently place them into the pan with a spoon. If you want to take precaution from premature shell cracking, drizzle in a teaspoon of vinegar while the eggs boil. Set the heat to high — it should feel like an August day in Hell when the water comes to a boil. Turn off the heat when the water is at a full boil. Cover the pan and let the eggs sit for about 10 or 12 minutes. Check one egg to ensure it’s done. If it is, use a spoon and transfer them to a colander and run cold water over them or fill a bowl with cold water. If they’re not done — what the hell do you think? Drop ’em back into the saucepan. Stash the eggs in the fridge in a covered container for up to five days.

Now put your newfound skill to use and make these easy recipes:

Hummus Deviled Eggs

Half a hard boiled egg lengthwise, remove the yolk, and jam in a spoonful of hummus. Add almonds or paprika to taste.

Avocado Egg Salad

Ingredients:

1 medium avocado

2 tbsp Greek yogurt

1 ½ tbsp lemon juice

4 hard boiled eggs (chopped)

3 tbsp chopped celery

1 tbsp parsley

Salt and pepper to taste

Make it: