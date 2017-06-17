How To Speed Up Your Metabolism

Posted by | |

Page 1 of 4

workout685

Many of us were dealt a crappy genetic hand that predisposes us to a sluggish metabolism, which makes it tough to keep off weight regardless of how careful we are with our diets. And once you get into your 30s, your slowly deteriorating body will require even more Jazzercise to work off whatever you stuff into your maw. That doesn’t mean you should throw in the towel and retire to the lard trough, however. These tips can help you speed up your metabolism and turn your body into a lean, fat-burning furnace.

#1. PUT ON LEAN MUSCLE

According to John Berardi, PhD, and author of The Metabolism Advantage, your metabolism works harder when you have more muscle. That said, you need to put on a fair amount to have any real effect; depending on your body, you’ll need to add 5-10 lbs. of lean muscle to accelerate your resting metabolism (i.e., the number of calories your body burns simply to stay alive) by about 100 calories per day. There is a downside, however: Putting on that much muscle takes an incredible amount of dedication and effort. More bad news: It also won’t negate the need for cardiovascular work; think of lifting weights as supplemental to aerobic activity.

Pages: 1 2 3 4

Rate:

Related Posts

Quiz: Do You Know How To Get Ripped?

Quiz: Do You Know How To Get Ripped?

July 18, 2012

The Best At-Home Cardio Equipment Small Apts

The Best At-Home Cardio Equipment Small Apts

March 14, 2017

How To Develop A Harder Slap Shot

How To Develop A Harder Slap Shot

October 19, 2015

Core Exercises for Men: Improve Your Overall Health

Core Exercises for Men: Improve Your Overall Health

February 9, 2017