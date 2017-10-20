How To Spot Someone On The Bench Press

Tips For Spotting Someone In The Gym
A proper spot on the bench press should do two things: Prevent a barbell loaded with weights from crushing your trachea when you're too gassed to do another repetition and enable you to squeeze out another rep or two that you wouldn't have gotten if not for some assistance. Thing is, there's a huge difference between being a good spotter and an idiot who grabs the bar at the wrong time. So whether you're being spotted or doing the spotting, you'll want to know the proper technique. For some tips, we turned to a super smart guy with lots of letters after his name — Dr. Carwyn Sharp, Ph.D., CSCS, RSCC, the chief science officer for the National Strength and Conditioning Association
.