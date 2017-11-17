If You Have Body Hair Like This Please Don’t Expect To Get Laid

The Worst Manscapers EverThe term manscaping isn't something we use often, and that's mainly because we think it's a dumbass marketing buzzword. Nevertheless, that's precisely what this post is all about — we'll answer the question, "What is manscaping?" and offer manscaping tips to do it better. Now, it's not that we anticipate most guys spending hours gazing into the mirror as they tweeze, pluck, and buzz their body hair. We don't think you're that vain or blessed with that much free time. However, we do believe that you want to keep things in order up top as well as down low since women generally enjoy frolicking in a well-groomed meadow instead of an overgrown jungle. That being said, it's clear that these guys never got that message. Maybe they were kidding, maybe they weren't — regardless, they own some of the worst body hair we've ever seen on a human being. Starting with the dude up top …
#1. At least it's not pointing toward his face …