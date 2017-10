Rocky Balboa (2006) – “It’s About How Hard You Can Get Hit…”

Rocky is a movie icon that was born back in 1976, but Stallone made a solid comeback in 2006 with the movie Rocky Balboa, offering a cool story and a worthy tribute to such a spectacular character. The charisma Stallone injects into this role certainly shows, as he takes center stage in this awesome scene where Rocky explains what life truly is – a valuable message to all the fathers and sons out there.