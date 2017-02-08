Belly Exercises for Men: Burn Off Your Beer Gut

Best Belly Exercises For Men

We’re not going to ask you to stop drinking beer. You don’t have too. But imbibing too much on the good stuff may result in a few extra layers—and we’re not talking about sweaters. Luckily, the solution is simple: say “no” a little more, and commit to exercising at least three times per week. To help you reveal your six-pack, we have a focused workout that will target all areas of your abs–your rectus abdominis, your obliques, and your core, which is made up of a series of stabilizer muscles that run up and down your torso–to help you ditch the beer gut for a new kind of six-pack that we think you’ll enjoy more.

Directions: Perform one set of each exercise, followed by 15 seconds of rest, before moving on to the next one. Completing all of the exercises listed below counts as one round. Complete four rounds.

Feet-secured Sit-up: Perform 15 reps

Place two, moderately heavy dumbbells on the floor, and Lay on your back with your knees bent and feet planted on the ground. Slide your feet under the dumbbells so that they are locked into place. Cross your arms and sit up, hinging at your hips and keeping a neutral back—do not let it curve. Lower yourself back down slowly.

Russian Twist: Perform 15 reps (per side)

Sit down and lean back until your torso is at a 45-degree angle, with your legs slightly bent and your feet hovering an inch or two above the ground. Clasp your hands together, extend them slightly, and then rotate just your torso to one side until your hands are close to touching the ground. Rotate over to the other side. That’s one rep.

Bent-knee Raise: Perform 15 reps

Hang from a pull-up bar and bend your knees until they’re at a 90-degree angle as if you’re sitting in a chair. Lower your legs and then raise them as high as you can, trying to touch your chest with your knees.

Plank: Hold for 30-45 seconds

Get into a pushup position, resting your weight on your forearms. Keep your head and back straight, your butt down, and squeeze your core and glutes. Hold that position for 30-45 seconds. If you can’t, hold it for as long as possible and try to add 5 seconds each time.