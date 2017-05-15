8 Of The Best Gym Bags For Men



There are two places where men spend a majority of their time: the office and the gym. If you’re one of those guys that tosses a towel over his shoulder and heads over to 24-Hour Fitness with iPod in hand, it’s probably time you looked into getting a gym bag.

Why? Not only is it a convenient way to carry and protect your belongings, but it’s also a cool excuse to show off your awesome taste in style (and it just might land you a shot at talking to the hot chick on the treadmill next to you). We highlighted some of the

– now it’s up to you to decide which one is right for you.

Top Gym Bags for Men

With its expandable build and practical size, the Icon Backpack offers the storage and transportability that you need. The laptop sleeve will protect your electronics while the insulated pocket maintains the temperature of your drinks. This feature-rich backpack comes with straps and pockets to hold delicate

possessions safely, and it is available in black or gunmetal.

With a classic look, this bag — made of durable canvas — has two handles and a cross-body strap that makes it perfect for everything from crosstown biking to a boxing class. Thing is, if you’re no fan of giant logos, you’ll want to pass.









Pay homage to one of the most classic eras of the last century, the swingin’ seventies, with the

This hipster of a gym bag is water resistant, comes with dual handles and is available in a range of fun color combinations, from black and silver to neon yellow and white. This is one of the best gym bags for men because it also conveniently folds up when you’re not using it, and at this price, it won’t matter if you’re throwing your funky shoes in there.







Durability and high style come together in the Quick Pack. Made from exceptionally tough wearing material that is also soft to the touch, the Quick Pack is a transportable storage bag that you’ll use for years. Water-resistant features combined with low-maintenance fabric enhance the Quick Pack’s convenience.