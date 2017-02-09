Core Exercises for Men: Improve Your Overall Health

Whether you want abs like a cover model or you just want to be healthy and pain-free, a strong core is essential. From walking down the street to raking a pile of leaves, your core—which is made up of the rectus abdominis, obliques, core, and the small stabilizing muscles—is essential for healthy living. According to an article written Harvard Health Publications called The Real World Benefits of Strengthening Your Core, a strong core can have carryover far beyond your aesthetic appeal.

“No matter where motion starts, it ripples upward and downward to adjoining links of the chain. Thus, weak or inflexible core muscles can impair how well your arms and legs function. And that saps power from many of the moves you make. Properly building up your core cranks up the power. A strong core also enhances balance and stability. Thus, it can help prevent falls and injuries during sports or other activities. In fact, a strong, flexible core underpins almost everything you do.”

So start building yours with the five exercises below.

Directions: Complete three sets of each exercise before moving on to the next. Rest 30 seconds between sets.

Spiderman Pushup: 12 reps

Get into a pushup position. As you lower yourself, bring one of your knees to the same-side elbow. Push yourself back up, bringing your leg back into place. Repeat on the other side. That’s one rep.

Bear Crawl: 12 steps

Get on all fours, with your weight on your toes. Keep your butt down, back straight and head up, and begin to crawl forward moving your opposite-side arms hand and foot at the same time.

One-legged Plank: 30 seconds

Get into pushup position with your weight on your forearms, and lift one of your legs an inch or two off of the ground. Tighten your abs and squeeze your glutes to keep your back straight and your butt down.

Mountain Climbers: 20 reps

Get into a proper pushup position. Then, alternate bringing your knees to your chest in quick succession. Flex your abs and maintain a flat back throughout the repetitions.