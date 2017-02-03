A Full-Body Dumbbell Workout For Men

We understand that the last thing you want to do after a day of full of emails, meetings, and getting reamed out by the boss is schlep to the gym for more punishment. But suck it up, buttercup. Not only is having abs nice (your girl will agree), but getting your weekly dose of exercise can add some years back onto your life. According to researchers at the National Cancer Institute (NCI), individuals who exercised hard for 1.25 hours per week—according to the recommendations of The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services—gained an average of 3.4 years of life. That equates to just three, 30-minutes workouts per week. So, we went ahead and designed a simple, full-body workout that requires nothing but a pair of dumbbells.

Directions: Perform this workout three times per week, leaving a day of rest in between sessions. For each exercise, do three sets of 10 reps in succession before moving on to the next move.

Goblet Squat

Do it: Hold a dumbbell with both hands, like you’re holding a goblet, underneath your chin. With your feet shoulder-width apart, squat down, keeping your weight on your heels and your torso straight. Descend until your hamstrings are parallel to the floor, and then explode back up to standing.

Dumbbell flyes

Do it: With a dumbbell in each hand, sit on the edge of a bench and slowly lay backward. Lift the weight up in an arching motion, as if you’re hugging a tree until they’re nearly touching. Feel the contraction in your chest, then slowly lower them back down in the same path.

Dumbbell Romanian Deadlift

Do it: With your feet shoulder-width apart and your knees slightly bent, hold a dumbbell in each hand at hip level. Squeeze your abs, keep your back straight, and hinge at your hips to lower the dumbbells until they’re just past your knees. Pause at the top for one second before the next rep.

Plank Row

Do it: Get into a pushup position, holding a dumbbell in each hand. Keep your back straight, tighten your abs, and row your right arm up, pulling with your elbows. Lower the weight and repeat on the opposite side.

Dumbbell Side Bend

Do it: Stand tall with a dumbbell in one hand. Slowly bend to the side of the dumbbell until the weight is just above your knee. Perform the same number of reps on the other side.