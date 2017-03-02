Lose Weight With This Gym Workout For Beginners

A Gym Workout Routine For Beginners

There are a lot of implements that you can use to get a killer workout in—kettlebells, dumbbells, machines, and your own body-weight, to name a few—and each respective method should have a place in your routine. We know that sounds like a lot, but even if you’re not trying to be Mr. Muscles, spending 30 to 50 minutes a few times per week isn’t really much to ask. Or shouldn’t be, anyway.

For instance, using your body-weight at the gym means you never have to wait for some jerk on his phone to get out of your way. Even better, you don’t need that much space to pull off most moves.

Dumbbells are an excellent way to work your body unilaterally—meaning one side at a time—which will strengthen muscular imbalances. Swinging and pressing Kettlebells can help spare your joints with its unique design and comfortable handle.

Lastly, using machines are a great way for beginners who are too weak to build up their base strength, and get used to feeling their muscles contract—a must for strength and size gains. And that’s exactly why we put together this full body routine that utilizes all three of these tools. The best part? It’ll only take 20-minutes, which makes it an ideal gym workout routine for guys like you.

Directions: Exercises marked with a letter indicate that you should perform them as a superset. Meaning, perform exercises “1A” and then immediately perform exercise “1B,” before resting.

Exercises

1A. Neutral-grip Dumbbell Press

3 sets of 12 reps

Keep your palms facing each other as you press, which helps keep shoulder joints health.

1B. Machine Lat Pulldown

3 sets of 12 reps

Tilt back slightly and pull the bar to your collar bone or upper chest.

2A. Machine Shoulder Press

2 sets of 15 reps

Keep it smooth and don’t use too much weight at first.

2B. One-arm Dumbbell Row

2 sets of 10-15

Think of a sawing motion and squeezing the DB at the top.

3. Kettlebell swing

5 sets for 30 seconds.

These are tough, just watch this guy: