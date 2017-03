Name: Anais Pouliot

Age: 21

Nationality: Canadian

Bio: You may not have heard of Anais Pouliot, but chances are you’ve seen her in ads, in magazine spreads, and on fashion runways. (Wait, why are you going to so many fashion shows?) And although her name is all French-Canadian and therefore all but impossible to pronounce, we have a feeling millions of guys will soon learn it just as sure as they learned how to pronounce “Bundchen” and “Ambrosio.” Okay, so maybe those are a little simpler.

