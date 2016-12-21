Read It: Morbid Curiosities: Collections of the Uncommon and the Bizarre

Morbid Curiosities: Collections of the Uncommon and the Bizarre

Paul Gambino’s books Morbid Curiosities: Collections of the Uncommon and the Bizarre ($22) delves into the lives and culture of people who collect unusual artifacts. We’re not talking about spoons or dolls, either. Instead, you’ll see old-timey items representing the occult, rare crime scene paraphernalia, mummified bodies and body parts, and other freaky shit that you totally want to see but will be all “What the hell did I just look at, holy Christ!” after you do.

Throughout the book you’ll find countless intriguing photos of the objects along with extensive interviews with the collectors. In fact, you’ll get lots of pictorials and big photos, which is great for lazy people like us who get tired after reading a few paragraphs. It’s like, who wouldn’t want to hear some dude explain why he has a human skeleton collection on display in his study, or what prompted the purchase of the knife used to gut some poor sailor in 1901?

That said, the book is more about showing an appreciation for the collector’s passion than a voyeuristic view into hoarders of the macabre. And that’s why it becomes a cool read. Plus, it makes a sweet coffee table book.