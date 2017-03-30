Read This: Art of Archer

Books For Guys: Art of Archer

Archer is an animated TV series that now airs on the FXX network, which is the sister network of FX. Who the hell knew there was an FXX? Not us. Anyway, the series is a spy spoof sitcom created by TV writer and producer Adam Reed. It follows an international spy, Sterling Archer, who works for his domineering and alcoholic mother, Malory, trying to prevent global crisis and espionage. Archer is comparable to James Bond, but a lot more ignorant and clumsy. The secret agent doesn’t work alone. He has a comical cast of secret intelligence workers and friends. His negligence typically leads to eruptive and dangerous circumstances that he only gets out of safely by blind luck or his friends’ rescue.

The secret agent doesn’t work alone. He has a comical cast of secret intelligence workers and friends. His negligence typically leads to eruptive and dangerous circumstances that he only gets out of safely by blind luck or his friends’ rescue.

The show includes an Emmy-nominated cast of actors: H. John Benjamin (voice of Bob on Bob’s Burgers), Jessica Walter (Lucille Bluth from Arrested Development), Judy Greer (Kitty from Arrested Development), and Chris Parnell (Saturday Night Live). The award-winning show first aired on the FX network on September 17, 2009. It has run for 7 seasons since the pilot, with the 8th season about to start in the next few months.

The book, Art of Archer ($16 @ Amazon.com), is a comprehensive guide to the show and its creation. Complete with concept art, character profiles, scripts, and rare interviews with the cast and crew, it is a collection outlining the TV series’ creation from its conception. It also includes a never-before-released copy of the show’s original pitch for the producers. The large hardcover book is 240+ pages and full of visually stunning illustrations. It’s a collectors’ edition for fans interested in everything there is to know about the TV series. The book offers a rare behind-the-scenes look at the popular animated show.