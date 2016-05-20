Read This: What’s It Like in Space?: Stories from Astronauts Who’ve Been There

What It’s Like in Space?: Stories from Astronauts Who’ve Been There ($10 @ Amazon.com)

Whether you’re a hardcore stargazer or a nerd with a telescope who has the cosmos stickered to his bedroom ceiling, one thing’s for sure — outer space is pretty damn cool. And since your odds of getting there before humans destroy our planet hover near -1,000 percent, why not learn about all the happenings from people who have been there?

Author Ariel Waldman brings stories from 10 astronauts who spent time in orbit above Earth and on the International Space Station and includes all the strange, funny, and jaw-dropping things Armageddon somehow left out.

You’ll also learn things like how astronauts know which planet they’re flying over, tips for sleeping in zero gravity environments, and the proper way to execute a space sneeze. None of the info in the book will help you land a job or get laid, but we can guarantee that what you’ll pick up will be — you guessed it! — out of this world! And on that note …

