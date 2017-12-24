Awesome Real-Life Power-Ups Sometimes you can take what you learn in a video game and apply it to the real world. Tetris, for instance, improves spatial skills. The Oregon Trail is basically a PSA about the horrors of dysentery. And the rage-inducing hover-bike level of Battle Toads provides a teaching moment about why it’s not a good idea to punch your TV screen. But video-game power-ups have only a casual relationship with reality. Sure, they heal and grant amazing powers in games, but they often behave far different when you encounter them in real life. (As opposed to power-ups we can only wish we had in real life.) In fact, as often as not, these power-ups would end your actual life as fast as they give you an extra one in video games.
6 Real-Life Video Game Power-Ups
