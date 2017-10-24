The Right Way to Lie On A Resume

Before we get to the resume tips, let's get one thing straight: It's never really a good idea to lie on a resume. If you get caught, you're not going to get the job — plus, word may get around to other potential employers that you lied. That said, if you're applying for a job and you know your resume isn't stellar, you're going to be extremely tempted to lie. So what do you do? Well, there are ways to … stretch (or hide) the truth instead of just lying on a resume. It requires you to be clever with the wording on your past job descriptions, to use some sneaky formatting tricks, and to know what's okay and what's probably going to blow up in your face. But don't take our word for it — we asked for resume tips from by Roy Cohen, a career consultant and the author of The Wall Street Professional’s Survival Guide.