Star Wars: The Last Jedi — The Facts

More BBs Rolling In

According to Rian Johnson, the director of Star Wars: The Last Jedi: “The best advice I got was, ‘You can’t have enough BB-8.’ He’s the Buster Keaton of this movie.” So, it quite simply goes without saying the eager little droid is an adorable comic relief in the previous Star Wars movie. Given how much Rian has been talking about it, there’s a chance we’ll see more BB-8 units in the upcoming movie.